The Greene County salary board approved a wide array of actions during its Jan. 21 meeting for different county departments, including resignations, retirements, reclassifications, hirings and pay increases.
Under Children and Youth Services, the board approved:
n The resignation of Brandon Thompson, regular full time Caseworker I, effective Jan. 20;
n A pay increase for Jessica Welsh and Christina Newcomer, regular full time casework supervisors, to $24.54 per hour effective Nov. 18 because of successful completion of one year in position;
n A pay increase for Eric Greaves, regular full time casework manager, to $51,448.76 per year effective Dec. 1 because of successful completion of one year in position;
n The reclassification of Abigail Stagesin from probationary to regular status caseworker I, at $20.08 per hour effective Dec. 1;
n The transfer of George Lagos to regular full time caseworker II, at $24.79 per hour effective Jan. 21.
The board approved the resignation of Nicole LaPresta, regular full-time assistant district attorney, effective Jan. 29.
The board approved the promotion of Heather Yeager to regular full time drug and alcohol case management specialist II, at $26.91 per hour effective Nov. 13; and the retirement of Linda Rush, regular full time caseworker 3, effective Jan. 25.
Commissioner Betsy Rohanna McClure thanked Rush “for her many years of service to the county” during the meeting.
The board approved the resignation of Kayla Reyes, regular full time IDA associate, county development effective Jan. 22.
Commissioner Mike Belding said during the meeting he had the opportunity to work with Reyes in the IDA and said the county “is losing a valuable asset.” He said Reyes is leaving to further pursue an education.
“We wish her all of the very best,” he said.
The board approved the resignation of Kaitlyn Wilson, casual food service worker, effective Jan. 13, and the retirement of Dean Virgili, regular full time counselor, effective Jan. 25.
Board members thanked Virgili for his years of service as a counselor, and Commissioner Blair Zimmerman also recognized Virgili for his many employed with the human services program.
For the magisterial district judges, the board approved the reclassification of Judith Rush to regular full time magisterial assistant II at $17.66 per hour effective, Aug. 13.
The board approved the retirement of Joseph Lilley, regular full time van driver, effective Jan. 22; and the retirement of Michael Antonelli, regular full time van driver, effective Jan. 12.
The board approved the retirement of Robert Lahew, regular full time security officer 2, effective Jan. 8.
The board approved the reclassification of Renee Imhoff to regular full time administrative assistant II, at $20.12 per hour effective Nov. 19.
For 911, the board:
n Approved the hiring of Dustin Tubbs as regular full time telecommunicator 1, at $14.52 per hour, effective Jan. 4;
n Agreed to create the position of temporary casual 911 mapper, at $20 per hour effective Jan. 4. The board approved the hiring of Richard Black for this position, also effective Jan. 4. Belding said the position is fully paid through utilizing 911 funds.
