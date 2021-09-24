The Greene County salary board approved a multitude of hirings and resignations during their Sept. 16 meeting.
The board approved the resignation of Sara Hlatky, regular full-time nutrient management specialist, from the conservation office effective Sept. 10. Commissioner Mike Belding thanked Hlatky for her efforts in the office.
“”I am grateful for the time she put in that department,” he said. “She developed a lot of great programs for conservation, including the GRACE (Greene County’s Reinvestment in Agriculture: Cost-share Enhancement) program. We appreciate what she did for the county.”
The board also approved three hirings and resignations each for the county’s children and Youth services program. These include: The hiring of Courtney Long as regular full-time secretary I, effective Sept. 7; the hiring of Maria Barone as regular full-time caseworker I, effective Sept. 13; the hiring of Kassidi Rice as regular full-time caseworker I, effective Sept. 29; the resignation of Tracy Ellsworth, regular full-time caseworker I, effective Sept. 21; the resignation of Jordan Logue, regular full-time caseworker, effective Sept. 22; and the resignation of Christina Newcomer, regular full-time casework supervisor, effective Sept. 17.
The board approved the hiring of Roy Cross as regular full-time assistant district attorney effective Aug. 30, and the transfer of Jesse Caldwell to regular full-time county detective I, effective Sept. 7.
Under the human services program, the board approved the hiring of Kirstin Howes as regular full-time High Fidelity Youth Support Partner, effective Sept. 13.
The salary board approved the hirings of Joshua Gailbraith as regular full time corrections officer effective Aug. 23, and Sharon Phillips as regular full time food service worker effective Sept. 1; and administered the correction for the voluntary resignation of regular full time corrections officer Venus Hanlin, effective March 1, 2019.
The board approved the transfer of Ehralyn Eisiminger, Abigail Plumley and Jefferson Zarella to temporary skate guards, effective Sept. 5; and the board approved the hiring of Shane Moore as regular full time security officer I, effective Sept. 7, in the county sheriff’s office.
The board approved the hiring of Tiffany Trude as regular part time deed transfer clerk, effective Aug. 26; for transportation, James Shriver as a casual van driver, effective Sept. 7; and the board agreed to remove Devin Snyder, seasonal Intern, from payroll effective Aug. 27 because of the end of seasonal employment
The board also agreed to remove 17 seasonal employees from payroll because of the end of seasonal employment, effective Sept. 4.
