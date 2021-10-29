The Greene County salary board approved hirings, resignations and other changes during its Oct. 21 meeting. The meeting also included motions for the county jail.
The board agreed to administer a change in job title from prison counselor to prison program specialist effective Oct. 12, and then hired Connie Swift as regular full-time prison program specialist effective the same day.
Commissioner Betsy McClure said the hiring and job title change, along with a recent $150,000 grant that was awarded to the county, are part of the county’s ongoing goal of conducting discharge planning from the jail.
“We are looking at getting citizens back into society, getting them set up for success upon exiting the jail,” she said. “I am excited for that in our county.”
The board accepted the resignation of Brian Tanner, regular full-time lieutenant, effective Oct. 11, and administered the temporary reclassification of Zackery Phillips to lieutenant, effective Oct. 4.
In another matter, the board also accepted the resignation of Austin McDaniel, regular full-time planning associate, from county development effective Oct. 12.
“Austin was an all-star for the department, for our up and coming youth category,” Commissioner Mike Belding said. “We hope to cross paths with him again as he continues his journey, and we wish him the best.”
Also for county development, the board approved the hiring of Thomas Decoste as seasonal intern effective Sept. 20.
The salary board accepted the resignations of Mackenzie Kline, regular full-time law clerk, effective Sept. 30, and Robin Teagarden, regular full-time administrative assistant, effective Oct. 22.
The board also approved the hiring of Susan Kress as regular full-time caseworker I effective Sept. 27 and Colton Higgins as regular full-time caseworker I effective Sept. 28, as well as the resignation of Tracy Stanley, regular full-time caseworker, effective Oct. 15, all for Children and Youth Services.
The board approved the retirement of William Guappone, regular full-time enforcement officer III, effective Oct. 31; and approved the resignation of IT technician Richard Smith.
The board accepted the resignation of Donald Mason, director of Emergency Services, effective Oct. 13, and agreed to administer the temporary reclassification of Richard Policz to acting director effective Oct 14.
The board accepted the resignations of Taylor Davis, regular full-time High-Fidelity facilitator, and Minnie Boles, regular full-time caseworker I, both effective Oct. 1; approved the termination of Kimberly Katarski, regular full-time SAFE specialist, effective Sept. 21; and approved the hiring of Mary Thomas as regular full-time housing outreach specialist effective Sept. 20 as well as her resignation six days later.
The board accepted the resignation of Michelle Price, regular part-time peer specialist, effective Sept. 7 and the hiring of Brittniy Rhodes as regular full-time social service aide effective October 18, 2021.
The board hired Emma Herle as seasonal Intern effective Sept. 15; and accepted the resignation of Larry Ealy, Sr., casual van driver, effective Sept. 18, and approved the transfer of Karen CIarmella to regular full-time van driver effective Oct. 21.
