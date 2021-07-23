Greene County salary board approved a large number of hirings for and resignations from the many different county departments during its July 15 meeting.
For the assessment office the board approved the resignation of Charlotte Sabol, regular part-time deed transfer clerk, effective July 2; For conservation the board approved the hiring of Paige Jones as seasonal Intern, effective June 15, with her salary to be paid by the conservation district; under county development, the board approved the resignation of Isaac Rizor, seasonal intern, effective June 9; and for the courts, the board approved the hiring of Loretta Eisiminger as regular full-time tip staff, effective June 21.
For Children and Yoth Services, the board approved the resignations of Ryan Lemmon, regular full-time caseworker, effective July 2; Shawnee Mason, regular full-time caseworker, effective July 8; and Stacey Mason, regular full-time caseworker, effective July 23. The board also approved the hiring of Leanna White as regular full-time Fiscal Assistant I, effective July 12; and the hiring of Gianna Pugliano as regular full-time Caseworker I, effective July 19.
The board also approved removing Donna Phillips from county payroll. Phillips, who was employed as CYS regular full-time secretary, was killed in a July 7 vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Greene County.
“We are all very saddened by this loss here in the county,” said Commissioner Betsy McClure, while Commissioner Mike Belding added the board’s thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
For the district attorney’s office, the board approved the resignation of Andrew Lock, regular full-time first assistant, effective July 12 and the hiring of Timothy Nease as regular full-time county detective, effective June 28; and accepted the resignation of Timothy Nease, regular full-time county detective, effective July 12.
Under election/budget, the board approved the resignation of Bonnie Davis, regular full-time confidential secretary, effective June 30; for the county jail, the board approved the resignation of Jason Stevens, regular full-time food service worker, effective June 5; the rehire of Jeanette Kelly as regular full-time licensed practical nurse, effective June 25; the termination of Armani Wallace, regular full-time corrections officer, effective June 23; and the hiring of Kaylee Hugo as regular full-time food service worker, effective July 14.
For the public defender’s office, the board approved the correction in pay for Marissa Stewart, regular full-time assistant public defender, effective June 14; and for the redevelopment authority, the board approved the hiring of Liam Ankrom and Cameron Barnhart as seasonal laborers effective May 30, and the resignation of Christine Whipkey, second deputy, effective July 7.
Under seasonal employment, the board approved the transfer of Kaitlyn Robinson to seasonal lifeguard effective June 21; the resignation of Sydney Shultz, seasonal day camp supervisor, effective June 25; the resignations of Chloe Payton and Sydney Shultz, seasonal day camp workers, effective July 8; the transfer of the seasonal employees Hannah Kalsey, Mia Church, Kaden Bennington and Sydney Jones to head lifeguard, effective June 29; and the hiring of 51 seasonal employees for day camp and parks and recreation.
