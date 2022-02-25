The Greene County salary board selected a new elections director and assistant chief clerk during their Feb. 17 meeting.
Kelli Haines was promoted to regular full-time elections director, effective Jan. 24. The position was formerly held by Judy Snyder, who was transferred to the position of assistant chief clerk, effective Jan. 18. Snyder will retain her role as the county’s budget director.
Snyder takes over as deputy chief clerk for Sarah Smith, who last month was hired as the county’s full-time victim/witness services coordinator.
Commissioner Mike Belding said they made the decision to hire Smith and move the position out of the district attorney’s office because it has been unfilled for several months and has experienced regular turnover since Russo took office in January 2020.
District Attorney Dave Russo objected to the move in January, raising concerns about moving the position, which includes handling sensitive court-related information, from his office and into general county government.
Belding said Smith has been administering the three grant programs that fund the position for the past year, and was previously employed in the role.
Since Smith’s move to her new position left the assistant chief clerk role vacant, the board voted to hire Snyder in that role as well as retain her position as budget director.
“Those two positions go very well together as it increases the daily observation in the commissioners’ office on budget expenditures and revenue,” Belding said.
Belding said appointing Haines as the county’s elections director was a logical move.
“Kelli has more than a year of experience in the election office, so it made sense to move her up,” he said.
The salary board also approved a wide array of actions for the county’s different departments during the Feb. 17 meeting.
For Children and Youth Services, the board approved various actions, including: The hiring of Alexis Kirshy as regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Oct. 12; the temporary transfer of Abigail Stagesin, Caseworker, to part-time status effective Jan. 1; the promotion of Alisha King to regular full-time administrative assistant/managed care coordinator, effective Jan. 5; the resignation of Susan Kress, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Jan. 24; the hiring of Aimee Gillispie as regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Jan. 24; the resignation of Abigail Stagesin, regular part-time caseworker, effective Feb. 23, and the resignation of Erick Rigby, regular full-time solicitor, effective Feb. 25.
For courts, the board approved the termination of John Richards, regular full-time custody hearing officer, effective Feb. 11; for human resources, the board approved the removal of Cassidy Chambers, intern, from payroll due to end of temporary employment effective March 17; for the Community Development Block Grant program, the salary board administered the promotion of Nicole Mickens to regular full-time manager, effective Jan. 24; and for transportation, the board approved the retirement of Mary Kalaski, regular full-time Van Driver II, Transportation effective Feb. 25.
For the county’s Industrial Development Authority, the approved the promotion of Constance Bloom to regular full-time manager effective Jan. 24; for human services, the salary board also approved the resignation of Emily Luckey, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Feb. 4; and the resignation of Melanie Davis, regular full-time family support partner, effective Feb. 23.
For the jail, the board approved the resignation of Garrett Gumbarevic, regular full-time corrections officer effective Jan. 23; the hiring of Nicholas Jones as regular full-time corrections officer effective Jan. 24; the hiring of Jonathan Davis as casual corrections officer effective Jan. 24; the resignation of Robert Wilson, regular full-time corrections officer, effective Feb. 14; the hiring of John Struble as regular full-time LPN, effective Feb. 17; the pay increase of Pamela White, regular full-time LPN II, effective Feb. 17; and the promotion of Ean Shaffer to regular full-time corrections officer effective Feb. 20.
For the sheriff’s office, the board approved the resignation of Lori Burkholder, regular full-time security officer, effective Feb. 10; the hiring of Tiffany Hague as regular full-time Department Clerk I, effective Feb. 14; and the hiring of Tyler Evans as casual deputy, effective Feb. 17.
For the planning department, the salary board approved the hiring of Gabrielle Neubert, seasonal intern, effective Jan. 18; and for the tax assessment office, the board approved the resignation of Tiffany Trude, regular part-time deed transfer clerk, effective Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.