Salvation Army addressing needs during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene County Salvation Army is doing everything possible to help residents in need.
The local center, located at West 1st Street in Waynesburg, remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, Director Carla Hughes said the organization is still able to provide services to those in need.
Families in need of emergency food may call the Waynesburg center ahead of time, provide Hughes with information and schedule a time to pick up the food. Hughes said the food can then be picked up near the center’s garage door.
“We are following guidelines regarding social distancing while providing the food for families,” she said.
As for assistance with paying utilities, Hughes said residents seeking help may email or fax the information to the center that is needed and the organization will work with them to get the utilities paid.
Hughes said the number of calls for help with utilities has decreased during the pandemic, which she expects will increase when restrictions ease up. However, the request for food has dramatically increased.
“We are helping roughly 35 to 40 families each week, so there is a definite need, and we’re doing what we can to help,” she said.
Hughes said she anticipates the center’s warehouse to open to the public once restrictions are lifted, but the center is being careful, focusing on everyone’s safety and well-being.
Hughes said the center has a great need for hygiene products and cleaning supplies to give out to those needing them, so donations would be appreciated. Residents may drop off those donations at the center Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The center is also currently allowing donations of clothes and only small household items and appliances.
For more information about donating items or seeking assistance with food and/or utility payments, call the Greene County Salvation Army at 724-852-1479.
