School districts offering free meals to students during COVID-19 shutdown

The five Greene County school districts continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no reports posted as of press time whether the districts will remain closed for the remainder of the school year or if and when students will be able to return to classes.
During the ongoing shutdown, to ensure that their students are still receiving meals that they typically would receive in school, administrators at each of the school districts have adopted “Grab and Go” food initiatives, which enable students to receive meals from their respective districts at different locations.
For Carmichaels Area School District students, free lunches are available at the following places and times: Carmichaels High School, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Crucible Fire Hall, 11 to 11:30 p.m.; Wana B Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Nemacolin Fire Hall, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Carmichaels Superintendent Fred Morecraft said the times and locations were updated recently following state Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close all nonlife-sustaining facilities.
“We want to continue to provide meals to our community during these unprecedented times,” he said. “Everyone’s health and safety is extremely important to us, so we ask those picking up meals to try their best to limit any and all contact.”
For Central Greene School District students, meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Waynesburg Central Elementary School and Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.
For Jefferson-Morgan School District students, meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the middle/high school cafeteria underpass. A lunch will be offered to any child age 2-18.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.jmsd.org by 9 a.m. each day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. All children signed up to receive a lunch must be present at the time of pickup.
The district cannot accommodate food allergies or restrictions. Questions or concerns regarding transportation or meal sign-up can be directed to Patty Ewart at pewart@jmsd.org or 724-883-2310, ext. 1210.
For Southeastern Greene School District students, free lunches are available for pickup at both Mapletown High School and Bobtown Elementary School every day, Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For West Greene students, meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: high school cafeteria loading dock, Morris Township Community Center and Graysville and New Freeport volunteer fire departments.
Any child age 18 and younger can receive a meal. The child must be present at the time of pickup. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.wgsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.