An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene awaits his formal preliminary arraignment after he was charged with allegedly throwing a bag of urine and feces at a corrections officer in August.
Derek Wayne Jackson, 34, is facing charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by prisoner and one misdemeanor count of simple assault following an incident that occurred at SCI-Greene on Aug 5.
According to the criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, a criminal investigator and police officer for the state Department of Corrections was assigned to investigate the incident, and her investigation determined that Jackson allegedly threw the bag at Corrections Officer Brian Lynch at about 10:20 a.m. while Lynch was collecting meal trays.
The bag hit Lynch in several places, and his uniform was soiled; Lynch was referred to visit an outside medical provider, who cleared him to return to work the next day, the complaint states.
Lynch’s uniform was taken into evidence and analyzed at a lab, where it tested positive for fecal matter, according to court records.
Jackson’s prison record indicates he was committed from Montgomery County.
As of press time, Jackson has not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
