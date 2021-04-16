An inmate at SCI-Greene is facing arson and assault charges after he allegedly set items in his cell on fire and spat on guards during an incident last month.
Darnell L. Hines, 40, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner; one felony count each of aggravated arson, risking catastrophe and arson damaging property; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
An investigator with the state Department of Corrections filed the charges April 7 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
According to the criminal complaint, the state DOC investigator alleged Hines set a mattress, bedding and paperwork on fire in his cell in the Restricted Housing Unit March 2. Authorities contended Hines was trying to damage his cell, noting the mattress was pushed up against the cell wall.
The complaint also alleged once he was removed from his cell, Hines spit on and struggled with guards, injuring two. One of those guards required treatment at an area hospital because Hines allegedly spit in his eyes.
Hines’s preliminary arraignment for the charges has been scheduled to be held before Bates on May 13, and his preliminary hearing is set for May 27, also before Bates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.