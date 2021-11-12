An inmate at SCI-Greene is facing multiple charges after he allegedly flipped a cup filled with his urine on a corrections officer who was collecting a meal tray from the inmate’s cell.
Bernard Howard Simmons III, 21, is facing one felony count each of aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by prisoner, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed Nov. 3 by the state Department of Corrections following the incident that allegedly occurred at SCI-Greene in April.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, corrections officers were collecting meal trays from inmates April 16 when they approached Simmons’s cell and opened the secure feeding aperture.
As the officer went to retrieve the tray, Simmons flipped a cup on the tray filled with suspected urine, which struck one of the officers pants and boots and the other officers shoes, the complaint states.
Simmons’ preliminary arraignment on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 10 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21, both before Bates.
