An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene is facing new charges following allegations that he assaulted a female corrections officer on March 25.
Isaiah Thomas Feliciano, 26, is charged with two counts each of indecent assault and disorderly conduct, and a count of harassment.
According to the criminal complaint filed on April 13 by the state Department of Corrections, Feliciano repeatedly asked the officer to go inside his cell to check his toilet, which he claimed was broken. The officer refused his request and went to a utility closet to retrieve a plunger and Feliciano followed her, at which point he tried to force her into the closet, the complaint said.
Feliciano then grabbed and began acting inappropriately with the officer, who was able to kick free from his grasp and call for assistance, the complaint states.
DOC agents said the inmate was immediately transported to a restricted housing unit. Security staff checked Feliciano’s toilet and found there was “a bunch of cardboard” stuffed down inside it, the complaint states.
Feliciano’s preliminary hearing on the charges has been scheduled for May 25 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
