An inmate incarcerated at SCI-Greene is facing multiple new charges after he allegedly refused to leave his cell and punched a guard during an incident earlier this year.
Justin Bernard Morgan-Rush, 35, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment.
The charges were filed by a state Department of Corrections investigator before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, following the alleged Feb. 16 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the state DOC investigator said Morgan-Rush argued with guards about leaving his cell and tried to punch officers, and one guard was reportedly hit in the face.
The complaint states Morgan-Rush was taken to the ground where he continued to refuse orders to comply and struggled with officers, at which point officers were able to restrain him after deploying pepper spray.
Morgan-Rush’s preliminary arraignment on the charges has been scheduled to be held before Bates on April. His preliminary hearing is set for May 11, also before Bates.
