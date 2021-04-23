An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene is facing new charges following allegations that he threw feces at two corrections officers on Nov. 17.
Carmen Besciglia, 66, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of aggravated harassment and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint filed on April 13 by the state Department of Corrections, Besciglia allegedly threw feces at the officers after they opened the wicket to his cell door to give him cleaning supplies. The feces struck one of the officers on his legs, back, head and arms, DOC agents said.
The Greensburg Forensic laboratory reported the presence of fecal material was found on the back right leg pant that belonged to the corrections officer.
His preliminary arraignment on the charges has been scheduled for May 14 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 25, both before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
