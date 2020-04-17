Inmate workers at the State Correctional Institution at Greene are among those who have started producing masks and other items to help state employees guard against the transmission of COVID-19.
“As part of the Department of Corrections preparedness planning, in mid-March, I directed all of our employees and inmates to wear masks,” said John Wetzel, state secretary of corrections. “We didn’t want to take from the community supply, so we began making the masks in-house at several of our state prisons.”
Inmates employed by Pennsylvania Correctional Industries (PCI) work in garment factories at several of the state’s prisons. Garment production ceased, Wetzel said, so that inmate workers could make cloth masks and gowns. Workers are also making bars of antibacterial soap and disinfectant, Wetzel said.
Workers at SCI-Greene and SCI-Somerset are among those making masks. Gowns, soap and disinfectant are being produced in other state prisons.
To date, inmates have made 185,136 masks, which have been sent to all DOC facilities and offices, including parole agents and parole supervision staff. DOC employees were provided with three masks each, and every inmate was provided with two masks.
“Over the weekend, at the request of the governor’s office, we manufactured and shipped cloth masks for essential commonwealth employees,” Wetzel added.
Along with the masks, PCI inmates made 36,000 bars of soap, 255 gowns and 1,620 packs of disinfectant, which total 27 cases. Inmates are working 12-hour shifts, six days a week to produce those items, DOC officials said.
PCI is a self-sustaining bureau within the DOC that is not funded with taxpayer money and employs inmates to produce a variety of items that are available for sale to nonprofit organizations and government entities located throughout Pennsylvania.
