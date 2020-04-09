Area seniors who rely on delivered hot meals need not be concerned about whether or not that service will still continue because of the coronavirus.
Christopher Buckley of Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services recently contacted the Messenger reporting that while social and recreation activities for area seniors remain suspended due to COVID-19, daily lunches continue to be available as “Grab and Go” meals at senior community centers in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties.
The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m.
For more information, call your local senior center, or call the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
