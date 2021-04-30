The Greene County sheriff’s office now has a new K9 officer on duty as well as a new K9 vehicle through regional funding and various donations.
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms said the sheriff’s office acquired the K9 officer, who specializes in explosive detection, through Region 13 funding.
Simms said because of setbacks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Police K9 Academy did not start until earlier this year.
Simms said Cpl. Nicholas Gustovich of the sheriff’s office will become the K9 handler. He underwent training in Pittsburgh for five days a week for 12 weeks at the Pittsburgh Police K9 Academy.
Gustovich and the K9 officer, whose name is Maugli, received their certification in patrol and explosives-gun detection. Simms said K-9 Maugli is an 18-month-year-old Belgian Malinois that was imported from Europe.
“Cpl. Gustovich has a dedication and passion to the K9 program and showed that through devoting the past three months to training in Pittsburgh,” Simms said.
Simms said Maugli will be utilized at county facilities, local schools, Waynesburg University and businesses that may have concerns, and will also assist other law enforcement.
Additionally, being a Region 13 asset, the K9 team will be utilized throughout the region with bomb threats or other high profile events that require searching, he said.
Simms said part of the Region 13 program was supplying the necessary equipment for Gustovich and Maugli, but not the cost of an additional upfitted vehicle. Recognizing the financial crisis facing the county, Simms said he sought out funding for the K-9 unit in order to “not further place the burden on the taxpayers of Greene County.”
Waynesburg University President Doug Lee was contacted by the sheriff’s office with the possibility of funding for the vehicle, and Simms said Lee “graciously moved” the request through his board, which agreed to pay the full amount of the K9 vehicle.
Recently, Simms presented Stacey Brodak, Waynesburg University’s vice president of institutional advancement and university relations, with a certificate of appreciation for the university’s support.
“Without the generous donations from Waynesburg University and from Region 13, the sheriff’s office could have never obtained this $65,000 asset,” he said.
Brodak said the university has long been a supporter of its community and values its relationship with the Greene County sheriff’s office.
“They are instrumental in keeping our county’s residents and our Waynesburg University community safe,” Brodak said. “We are honored provide a resource for them that enhances their work, and we appreciate their service to Greene County.”
Greene County Regional Police and its Police Commission were also approached and agreed to sell a K9 vehicle to the sheriff’s office. Acquiring this fully vehicle saved the sheriff’s office the additional cost and time of upfitting, Simms said.
“Without the collaboration of all of these agencies, we never would have achieved this goal,” he said. “I cannot thank everyone enough for their help and support in getting through this process. Through working together with these different agencies and the university, the sheriff’s office can better serve and protect the citizens of Greene County.
“I am so proud of the advancements that our office continues to make through the dedication of my staff and support of our local community members and businesses,” he continued.
Simms said the explosives K-9 team will serve in addition to the sheriff’s office’s currently active narcotics team.
