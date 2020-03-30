Sheriff’s Office opens new location to issue concealed carry permits

With the Greene County Courthouse closed to the public, except for purposes of emergency, the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to process additional concealed carry permits, according to Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms.
“As the sheriff, I deem the issuance of concealed carry permits as an essential service to provide to the citizens of Greene County to enable them to protect themselves, their families and give them the ability to exercise their Second Amendment right,” he said.
Simms said the Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the commissioners and chief county clerk to begin utilizing a satellite office from which to issue concealed carry permits. The office is located in the basement of the Greene County Airport at 417 E. Roy Furman Highway in Waynesburg.
Simms said they began operation in the new office March 26; however, service is by appointment only. Appointments will be scheduled for Tuesdays during the day and Thursdays in the evening.
“Due to the limited hours of operation, I hoped to accommodate everyone by having evening hours available,” Simms said. “This office will remain in use until we can resume regular operations within the courthouse or further limitations are imposed limiting the usage of this office.”
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 724-852-5218. For those who do schedule an appointment, the Sheriff’s Office released a list of items to bring along. Firstly, have a completed concealed carry permit application. A digital copy can be found on the website, and paper copies will also be available at the office. In addition, bring two references and their physical addresses, a form of identification and $20. Simms said checks or money orders are preferred.
