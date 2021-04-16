Sheriff’s office receives anonymous donation for purchase of ballistic helmets

Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms recently announced the sheriff’s office received an anonymous donation from a local Greene County family for the purchase of ballistic helmets.
This donation of $8,200 paid for all of the full-time deputies to receive a ballistic helmet.
“These helmets could very well save the life off one of our deputies and we are very thankful for this donation,” said Simms, adding the helmets will be utilized for high risk arrest and search warrants, shots-fired calls and active-shooter incidents.
In addition to the helmets’ life-saving abilities, they have also enabled deputies to utilize hands-free communication and hearing protection. The hands-free communication is equipped with a voice activation feature to enable deputies to have their hands free and stay focused on the incident or suspect they are dealing with while relating information to other officers on scene.
Additionally, Simms said the sheriff’s office is in the final stages of securing a grant for body worn cameras that can be attached to the helmets or to the officers’ ballistic vests. These cameras will be utilized for evidence purposes, officer misconduct complaints, training resources to improve our tactics and service to the citizens of Greene County, Simms said.
“We cannot thank this family enough for providing this life saving equipment to the members of our office.” he said. “Due to the county’s financial situation, we would never be able to receive this equipment without this family’s generous donation. While we hope the life saving abilities of this equipment never have to be utilized, we are now better equipped and have a greater chance to stay in the fight and eliminate a threat facing us and the citizens of Greene County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.