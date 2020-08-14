Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms recently issued his office’s activity report for July.
n During the month, the office processed 22 civil actions and served 15 defendants.
n Deputies processed one real estate sale, served papers related to no real estate sales and posted no real estate notices.
n The office processed 10 protection from abuse requests and served nine. The office also reported one PFA attempt and one PFA violation.
n Deputies processed 159 licenses to carry a concealed weapons and no licenses to sell firearms, and two licenses to sell precious metals.
n Deputies served 11 warrants.
n The office assisted eight outside law enforcement agencies, transported six county jail inmates and no SCI-Greene inmates.
