Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms recently issued his office’s activity report for May.
n During the month, the office processed 34 civil actions and served 30 defendants.
n Deputies processed one personal property and real estate sale each, and served papers related to four personal property and real estate sales.
n The office served 29 protection from abuse requests and also reported four PFA violations.
n Deputies processed 70 licenses to carry a concealed weapon and no licenses to sell firearms, and no licenses to sell precious metals.
n Deputies served six warrants.
n The office assisted 11 outside law enforcement agencies, transported 13 county jail inmates and one SCI-Greene inmate.
n The office reported four special details and 59 traffic stops.
