The Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant sweep operation in the early morning hours of July 31, resulting in a total of 11 individuals being taken into custody on a combined total of 28 warrants throughout Greene County.
Multiple suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from residences during the warrant sweep and additional charges are to be filed. The county clerk of courts office has since received multiple calls and payments, with more than $3,325 in fines being collected thus far.
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms clarified on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook that the sweep was for wanted persons, not a “drug sweep.” During the sweep, officers seized suspected marijuana plants, suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and associated paraphernalia.
Simms also stressed that a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card does not permit the possessor to cultivate marijuana.
“If concerned citizens would like to report any and all drug use in or around your area, please message or call our office and we can forward the information on to the appropriate agency,” he said.
Simms said officers took precautions by wearing personal protective equipment when capable, to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID 19.
“Officers understand the risk of conducting a warrant detail during a pandemic, but we have a duty to the citizens of Greene County and the victims of crimes to ensure that justice is served in a timely manner,” Simms said. “We hope this serves as a reminder to the criminals out there that law and order is, and will continue to be, present in Greene County.”
Simms stressed that anyone who believes they have an outstanding criminal warrant and wish to turn themselves in should contact the sheriff’s office at 724-627-7207 to facilitate their appearance before the court.
He added that if they want to speak to the public defender’s office to arrange turning themselves in, their number is 724-852-5271. And anyone who has unpaid fines, fees or costs should contact the county clerk of courts at 724-852-5282 to set up a payment plan.
Simms also acknowledged the following agencies for their participation and assistance in the warrant detail: Greene County Probation, Greene County Regional Police, Waynesburg Borough Police, Cumberland Township Police, Pa. State Constable, Pa. State Game Commission, Pa. Fish and Boat Commission, California Borough Police and K9 unit, Bentleyville Police and the Greene County Jail.
