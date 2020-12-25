Smith-Monas wedding announced

Natalie Monas and Josef Smith were married November 14, 2020, at Vintage Faith Church in Manhattan, Kan., with Pastor Kennan Ingalsbe serving as the officiant.
A reception followed at the historic Union Pacific Train Depot.
The bride is the daughter of Charlene and Brad Monas of Waynesburg, and the groom is the son of Vali and Fred Smith of Tipton, Kan.
The bride is a graduate of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in literature. She is currently employed as the director of operations for Woof’s Play & Stay a doggy daycare in Manhattan, Kan.
Josef attended Kansas State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology and psychology, and Washburn University, where he earned a master of social work degree. He is currently employed as a school social worker at USD 383 Manhattan/Ogden in Manhattan, Kan.
Matron of Honor was Melissa Gullo, friend of the bride; and Best Man was Jacob Smith, brother of the groom.
The wedding was small because of the COVID-19 pandemic; a larger reception to celebrate with friends and family is planned for the summer of 2021.
Natalie and Josef plan to have a honeymoon next year.
