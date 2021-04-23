State Rep. Pam Snyder recently said about $829,950 in state funds has been awarded to Greene County to replace a bridge classified in poor condition since 1991.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, said the funds were awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to replace Bridge No. 31 in Franklin Township.
The bridge is part of Greene County’s Bridge Repair and Replacement program and is frequently traveled by school buses, heavy farming equipment and tractor trailers.
“While school buses and other vehicles can travel across the bridge presently, if the bridge continues to deteriorate, this poses serious safety concerns, especially for emergency vehicles that may exceed the posted bridge weight restrictions and need to use another route to access homes in the area, delaying help to residents,” Snyder said. “I was proud to support the Greene County commissioners in their efforts to help residents and ensure safe, efficient traffic flow for our communities.”
In addition to the bridge’s replacement, the grant will fund the placement of an erosion control mulch blanket to avoid future erosion to the new bridge.
In granting these and other applications for funding, PennDOT considered a variety of criteria, including safety benefits, regional economic conditions and operational sustainability, Snyder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.