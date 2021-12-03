State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said more than $1.1 million in grant funding was recently awarded to support transportation and recreation projects, including more than $160,000 for an improvement project in Greene County.
The funding is coming from two different grant programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, Snyder said.
The Multimodal Transportation Fund Program and Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program makes funding available to municipalities and community groups across Pennsylvania, which can be used for projects to develop, upgrade or rehabilitate transportation assets like roads and bridges, and recreational projects like parks, greenways and trails.
In Greene County, Franklin Township is receiving $160,344 to purchase and installation of playground equipment that will benefit handicapped individuals at Crawford Park.
Benches and trash bins will also be placed at the park, Snyder said.
Masontown Borough is receiving $500,000 to make streetscape improvements along its Main Street in Masontown Borough, while Brownsville Borough is receiving $509,271 to repave Second Street and repair the Charles Street Bridge.
“These projects are all about increasing access and safety on our streets and in our parks for residents, particularly residents who are handicapped, who should already have equal access to our parks and streets,” Snyder said. “But that’s what this funding will take care of, and I’m proud to represent these communities that are putting residents first.”
