New funding assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will help pay for community development and affordable housing activities for municipalities across the 50th Legislative District, announced state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Washington/Fayette/Greene.
In total, the state Department of Community and Economic Development earmarked $515,979 for the district, Snyder said. Cumberland Township was awarded $67,206; Franklin Township received $68,912; Waynesburg was allotted $60,849; Fayette County received $159, 506; and Greene County was awarded $159,506.
“COVID-19 hit everyone hard, including a number of communities in our district,” Snyder said. “This funding comes during a time when critical resources are limited, but today’s announcement will ensure our communities are able to secure these much-needed resources and, most importantly, help safeguard the health and wellbeing of our residents.”
Snyder said the funding comes by way of the CARES Act, which aimed to provide immediate and direct relief to individuals struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding in the CARES Act, Snyder said, includes supplemental allocations of Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A total of $5 billion will be made available under the Community Development Fund for prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus and $4 billion in Homeless Assistance Grants to aid individuals and families who are homeless and to prevent homelessness resulting from impacts created by the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.