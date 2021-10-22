State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, is once again hosting an annual Winter Clothing Drive to help constituents in her district who are in need.
“As winter approaches, it’s important that we make sure all of our neighbors who need winter clothing this year have access to it,” said Snyder in a recent release. “That’s why I’m collecting new or gently used winter clothing, including coats, jackets, gloves, mittens, scarves and hats of all sizes. Anyone can drop off donations to any of my district offices through November 17.”
Winter clothing can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
n 104 S. Market St., Suite 101, Carmichaels, PA 15320;
n 61 W. High St., Suite 2, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Donations can also be dropped off at Snyder’s Brownsville office, located at 113 Thornton Road from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Snyder said she is pleased once again to be partnering with Waynesburg Salvation Army, Masontown Helping Hands Ministry and Crosskeys Human Services of Brownsville to help distribute the coats locally.
For more information, call Snyder’s Carmichaels office at 724-966-8953.
