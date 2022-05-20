Planned legislation from a local lawmaker would exempt Pennsylvanians from having to serve as a juror once they turn 70.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced Wednesday she intended to introduce a bill that would automatically remove residents from the pool of potential jurors on their 70th birthday. Currently, Pennsylvanians can apply for a permanent jury duty exemption at age 75.
Snyder said the process of being summoned for service or picked as a juror or alternate in a criminal or civil proceeding can be expensive and time-consuming. For those in rural areas, it can also mean traveling long distances to get to courts, she said.
“Our seniors have done their civic duty for decades, and they deserve to be relieved from the stressful and exhausting process of being called for jury duty,” Snyder said in a release. “This bill would help elder folks save money and energy and give them more time with their families and friends.”
The legislation is currently gathering co-sponsors, and will then be referred to a state House committee.
