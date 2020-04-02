State Rep. Pam Snyder today announced upcoming legislation to provide immediate financial assistance to volunteer fire and emergency management service companies.
Snyder, D-Fayette/Greene/Washington, said her bill would establish the creation of a one-time grant program, approved by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, that would provide automatic crisis grants to each fire and EMS company. These grants would be funded by a one-time transfer of $30 million from the Volunteer Companies Loan Fund, a fund Snyder said has been used to balance the state budgets in 2014 and 2016.
“These men and women put their lives on the line each and every day, especially now with the coronavirus pandemic affecting our state,” Snyder said. “At the same time, these same companies are unable to conduct regular fundraising efforts to stay active. My bill would provide this one-time vital assistance to help these first responders keep answering the call for help.”
For more information, including resources and additional information on state and regional COVID-19 resources, visit www.pahouse.net/snyder.
