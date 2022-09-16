Throughout her decade in Harrisburg, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has been an advocate for expanding broadband in rural communities like those she has represented in Greene and Washington counties.
She will have a greater role in expanding broadband access throughout the commonwealth following her appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf to chair the newly created Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.
In a news release, Snyder said, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve as chair and help more Pennsylvanians get online. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will bring internet access to all corners of the commonwealth. The creation of this authority is a huge step forward for rural Pennsylvanians and all who lack high-speed internet in our state.”
Snyder and other supporters of expanding broadband into rural areas have contended that it will lift the economic prospects of areas that have slow internet service. In her role as chairwoman, Snyder will lead efforts to create a statewide plan for broadband, as well as distributing state and federal funds that have been allocated for internet expansion. The state has already received $278 million from the federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, and $100 million from the federal infrastructure law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.
Earlier this year, Snyder announced she would not be running for another two-year term in the Legislature.
