State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, will again serve as a co-chair of the Legislative Coal Caucus.
The caucus is bipartisan and bicameral. Members focus on supporting and enhancing the state’s coal mining industry. The caucus also works to assist legislators on learning more about the coal industry and its economic role across Pennsylvania.
“Coal continues to be a vital part of my district, with a majority of the bituminous coal produced in our state taking place in Greene County, and that includes the Bailey Mine Complex, considered one of the largest coal mines in North America,” said Snyder.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue to work with my fellow co-chairs to educate my colleagues and encourage policies to promote its role as a baseload power source in our commonwealth’s diversified energy portfolio.”
In 2019, coal accounted for 17% of the power generated in Pennsylvania, and 24% of the power generated in the 13-state PJM interconnection, Snyder added.
The other co-chairs of the caucus are state Sens. Gene Yaw, R- Bradford/Lycoming/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Union, and John Yudichak, I-Carbon/Luzerne.
