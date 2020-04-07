'Socially Distant Community Easter Egg Hunt' ongoing

Easter egg hunts have long been a cherished tradition for children in Greene County. But with COVID-19 impacting the entire world, these hunts for colorful eggs will not occur as usual in 2020. However, the Easter egg hunt is still happening, simply in a different way.
Joanne Marshall, director of the Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency, is holding the “Socially Distant Community Easter Egg Hunt,” a unique week-long event that she hopes will have local youths hopping with excitement.
Multiple businesses, organizations and individuals are working together to decorate the entire county with Easter eggs for children and adults to count in a large hunt leading up to Easter. These are not actual Easter eggs; rather, residents across the county are encouraged to decorate their roadside windows, doors and yards with Easter eggs.
During the week of April 6-12, participating residents may take their families on a drive or walk (while maintaining social distancing) to count as many eggs as they can.
Marshall said although the idea is not unique to the tourism agency, as several organizations are doing this in local area communities, she hopes that residents can help make the initiative even bigger.
“We want to expand their ideas and encourage Greene County to unite together and help bring color and joy to all for Easter this year,” she said.
Marshall said help is needed, and she is asking anyone that is able to decorate their windows, doors and yards to do so before Easter.
“Be creative, and design eggs with paint, crayons, chalk or computer design,” she said. “Paint it, color it, print it … Be creative.”
Marshall is asking all participating residents to maintain social distancing, as the state orders and guidelines instruct, along with respecting all private property.
The tourism agency is offering Greene County Facebook business and organization pages the opportunity to be a Facebook co-host on the event page.
“There are no other requirements to being a co-host, unless you want to do more,” Marshall said. “If you don’t want to be a co-host, we can still include you as a supporting business or organization and tag your Facebook business/organization page.”
Marshall added that participants are encouraged to share social media posts with family and friends and also come up with their own ideas on creating other fun elements to this Easter egg hunt that can still be done while maintaining social distancing.
“We heard that the Easter Bunny may be planning on a day to spend in Waynesburg for people to drive by and kids can wave hello,” she said.
For more information about the event, or to be included in the social media, email Marshall at jamarshall@co.greene.pa.us, or direct message Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency on Facebook.
For more information about the tourism agency, visit their website, www.visitgreene.org.
