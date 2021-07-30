Something special brewing in Greene County

It’s time to spill the beans: A new coffee roastery, the first of its kind in Greene County, has already generated a lot of excitement for community residents. And no, that’s not just the caffeine talking.
Ben McMillen and Bridget Vilenica, who is McMillen’s aunt, officially opened the doors of Hilltop Packs Coffee, located at 1006 E. Greene Street in Waynesburg, July 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony coordinated by Greene County Chamber of Commerce.
Those in attendance discovered a rich aroma of freshly roasted coffee percolating their senses, as well as a spacious building containing the roastery business and McMillen’s already successful backpack business, Hilltop Packs Backpacking and Hiking Gear.
Based on the success of opening day, McMillen and Vilenica believe they have a brewing business on their hands.
“We were hoping for at least 100 people to visit on opening day, and we smashed that number within the first hour,” McMillen said. “We deeply appreciate the Chamber of Commerce, the local and state officials and the residents who came out to support the business. We are proud to be offering something unique in Greene County, for Greene County.”
McMillen and Vilenica began brainstorming ideas in April about operating a new coffee shop locally. McMillen said they discovered micro-roasteries in the coffee business were growing across the nation.
“The research showed that the numbers were rapidly increasing, and it made sense to us because people love buying freshly roasted coffee,” he said.
Vilenica agreed, adding there is “a definite want” in Greene County for this product.
“We started roasting beans in Ben’s garage, and since then it has really taken off from there,” she said.
The duo found the current location and spent months rehabilitating the building. McMillen said he hopes to expand the business in the future and is willing to work with local restaurants and businesses to provide them with coffee beans.
“We can definitely envision working with other local businesses,” he said. “We are passionate about keeping our priorities in Greene County. We believe that we’re not just selling coffee, we are selling stories … stories of local history, folklore, tradition.”
Photographs and craft works that adorn the walls of the business were created locally, adding to the Greene County ambiance.
Currently, Hilltop Packs Coffee offers 15 different flavors, available in regular and decaf, many of which have names that are associated with Greene County life. These include Covered Bridge and the popular Bucktown Elbow. Customers can buy whole bean, ground coffee and k-cups at the store.
Vilenica said the business can roast one batch in roughly 14 minutes and 40 pounds in an hour, and everyone involved is dedicated in making sure every batch is just right.
“We test every batch we make,” she added.
The company prints their own labels, and advanced technology enables workers to perfectly roast every batch. Free samples of different coffees are offered daily, and t-shirts, candles, backpacks and other items available for sale – all which were made by local artisans and businesses.
The business is currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Orders can be placed at www.hilltoppackscoffee.com. Any online orders can either be mailed to customers or picked up in the store.
As the business continues to grow, Vilenica and McMillen said they feel Hilltop Packs Coffee has been a bright spot for them, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vilenica retired last year from the Observer-Reporter newspaper and said she was looking for something challenging and fun to get involved in.
McMillen said the pandemic made him feel powerless, and he was anxious to work.
“We are really happy to be working together in this endeavor,” Vilenica said. “It’s not just because we’re family … we absolutely trust each other and we have the same mindset – that we want to offer something special, something unique, right here in Greene County. And we feel we’ve done just that.”
