April 8: National Zoo Lovers Day, National Empanada Day, National All Is Ours Day
April 9: National Unicorn Day, National Name Yourself Day, National Cherish an Antique Day
April 10: National Siblings Day, National Encourage a Young Writer Day, National Farm Animals Day
April 11: National Eight Track Tape Day, National Pet Day, National Submarine Day
April 12: National Big Wind Day, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, International Be Kind to Lawyers Day
April 13: National Scrabble Day, National Peach Cobbler Day, National Thomas Jefferson Day
April 14: International Moment of Laughter Day, National Ex-Spouse Day, National Gardening Day
