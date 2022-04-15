April 15: Take a Wild Guess Day, National Laundry Day, National Anime Day
April 16: National Bean Counter Day, National Eggs Benedict Day, National Orchid Day
April 17: National Cheese Ball Day, International Haiku Poetry Day, International Bat Appreciation Day
April 18: National Velociraptor Awareness Day, Tax Day, National Animal Crackers Day
April 19: National Garlic Day, Wear Pajamas to Work Day, National Hanging Out Day
April 20: National Look-Alike Day, National Banana Day, National Lima Bean Respect Day
April 21: National Kindergarten Day, National High Five Day, National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day
