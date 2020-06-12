Despite COVID-19 causing issues for many summer events in Greene County and across the nation, Rain Day’s Special Events Commission is happily and excitedly finalizing the plans for a modified and virtual version of the traditional July 29 event.
The 2020 “Virtual Rain Day” will still feature the usual assortment of contests, live music performances, tributes and much more. Music performances and assorted videos showcasing different fun aspects of Rain Day will be livestreamed throughout the day on social media, and the public is encouraged to enjoy the vehicle parade for contest winners at 6 p.m. and the the fireworks display at 9 p.m.
In addition, event coordinators are encouraging local businesses to offer Rain Day specials for their customers on July 29, and Rain Day T-shirts and other merchandise will be available for sale at the downtown Farmers Market and at the Waynesburg Borough office on that day as well.
Athena Bowman, Waynesburg Borough special events coordinator, said the committee has worked “very hard to find fun, safe and creative ways to celebrate Rain Day 2020.”
She also said the Special Events Commission recognizes and commends the many sponsors who have worked diligently in supporting Rain Day and its many traditional activities.
“Without that support, it would be tremendously difficult for the event coordinators to be able to put together this very special event,” she said.
Returning contests and awards will include:
n The Window Decorating Contest, in which downtown businesses in Waynesburg compete for the best Rain Day window display and a chance to receive the coveted Golden Watering Can. To enter, complete the entry form found on the Rain Day website, www.raindayfestival.com.
n The Baby Rain Day contest, where each year a new Baby Rain Day King, Queen, Prince and Princess are crowned. Contestants must be a resident of Greene County. Voters will be asked to vote for their favorite candidates by putting money (bills, not coins) in the canisters at the Waynesburg Borough Office from July 20 through July 28.
Voting will end at noon on July 28. Winners in each category are determined by the amount of money received. Winners will be notified in advance of time and place of award presentation.
To enter, complete the entry form found on the Rain Day website.
n The umbrella decorating contest, where contestants are to decorate an umbrella in a Rain Day Theme. There are two options to participate and contestants must be pre-registered. Prizes will be awarded.
To enter, complete the entry form found on the Rain Day website.
n A new contest will be offered this year, the home decorating contest, in which all Greene County residents are invited to decorate their homes. Contestants are asked to decorate their porch, house windows, lawn, driveway or sidewalk with a Rain Day theme. To enter, complete the entry form found on the Rain Day website.
n A coloring contest for youths ages 5-8 and a drawing contest for youths ages 9-12.
The page for the coloring contest can be found on the Rain Day Festival Facebook page and entries must be submitted to the borough office by July 27. The winner will receive a basket of Rain Day goodies.
Contestants ages 9-12 must submit a drawing featuring the theme of “What is your favorite part of Rain Day?” Entries must be submitted to the borough office by July 27 and the winner will also receive a basket of Rain Day goodies.
n The Jack McCracken Award, where the recipient is determined by Jeff McCracken, son of Jack McCracken, as well as Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom, Borough Manager Mike Simms and Borough Secretary Athena Bowman.
The award is given to an individual who has been a humanitarian, civic leader and role model, who served God, family and community with integrity and an open heart. There is no formal application or nomination process. The winner is chosen by May of each year and announced on Rain Day.
Rain Day will also include virtual music performances throughout the day from the following artists: Jessica Torres, who will open the event with the National Anthem; Drew Johnson, Cassidy Paige, Lucien Schroyer, Graham Sterling, Shadow Cats, Jeff Grable, Lexie VanDyne, Jolene Hillier, Trenton Antill and Tyler Jeffries. The headlining act this year is the band Quick Exit, which plays rock and dance songs spanning many eras and genres of music.
The traditional Rain Day Hat Bet will also continue. Waynesburg Borough Mayor Brian Tanner said this year’s challenger is WPXI Chief Meteorologist, Mr. Stephen Cropper, who has been awarded the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting. Tanner thanked Borough Police Chief Tom Ankrom for coordinating the bet.
Rain Day would not be complete without the annual Miss Rain Day Pageant, and event coordinators have announced that six young ladies will be competing for the 2020 crown.
More information regarding the 2020 pageant and the six contestants will be provided in a future edition of the Greene County Messenger.
More details about the 2020 Virtual Rain Day can be found by visiting www.raindayfestival.com and on the Rain Day Festival Facebook page.
It has rained 115 out of the past 146 years in Waynesburg on July 29.
