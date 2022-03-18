Spring has sprung, and local conservation organizations are prepping for spring cleaning of local waterways.
Last week, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced recipients of its Growing Greener Plus grant program, which provides funds to restore impaired waterways and protect local waters from nonpoint source pollution.
This year, more than $20 million was awarded to 12 projects in Pennsylvania’s southwest region. Two projects each in Washington and Fayette counties received funding.
The Greene County Conservation District received a $111,578 grant, which will be used to complete a stream stabilization and fencing project at Willis Farm in Cumberland Township.
In Morris Township, construction for the Ten Mile Creek restoration project is slated to begin in 2023. Right now, the Washington County Watershed Alliance is in the developing phase of the project.
“The project is going to include stream-bank restoration to tackle some steep banks and erosion issues,” said Jennifer Dann, watershed specialist for the Washington County Conservation District and treasurer of the WCWA.
“Our hope is it will make it safer so that the edges aren’t crumbling in and (people) can get access to the stream more safely.”
Habitat structures will also be added to the waterway. Locals enjoy fishing Ten Mile Creek during trout season, and Dann said the addition of habitat structures will allow the fish to survive longer in Pennsylvania’s cold waters.
“We’ve been working to get this project off the ground for about a year,” said Dann, noting how valuable grant programs are to conservation efforts. “$156,000 isn’t something that we can easily get through donations. This project wouldn’t have gone forward if we hadn’t got this funding.”
She said WCWA is working with a partner to finalize designs. She hopes to have permitting and bids for construction done this year, so the Ten Mile Creek restoration can begin in 2023.
“We’re really hopeful to see not only the water quality improve ... but we also want everyone to enjoy the stream and have access to it,” she said.
The Fayette County-based Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received two grants this year: $30,891 for its Back Creek stream restoration project, and $368,539 for a remediation project in Stewart Township.
Water quality improvements are also underway in Stewart Township, where the WPC is working with partners on a mine drainage treatment project. The acid seep remediation project is currently in its design phase.
Growing Greener awardees have three years to spend grant funds.
