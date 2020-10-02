An app to notify users of exposure to COVID-19 anonymously through Bluetooth was launched recently, lauded as a supplement to contact tracing efforts.
The app, COVID Alert PA, is voluntary, and does not use location tracking. Users who download the app will receive an alert notification if they had “close contact” with a person who tests positive, defined as being within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes or longer.
“The last seven months have shown that we are most successful when we unite against COVID-19 and work together for the common good, and I am proud to be here with Dr. Levine to announce an important new technology that will allow us to do just that,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a press conference on Sept. 22.
Meghna Patel, Deputy Secretary for Health Innovation at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, gave an example of how the app works with a theoretical scenario of strangers Bob and Alice sitting on a park bench and chatting for 15 minutes.
Their phones will exchange a “Bluetooth key,” or an alphanumeric code. Later, if Bob tests positive for the virus, he will likely not have Alice’s full name or contact information to provide a contact tracer, but he can input a code into the app provided by a public health representative that says he tested positive.
Alice will receive an alert on her phone, saying she was exposed to the coronavirus, but she won’t be told where or through whom she was exposed.
“It’s very important to note that Bluetooth is the only technology that is used here. It is the same technology that is used to connect a phone to a car if you want to listen to music,” Patel said.
A person who receives a notification can then choose to be contacted by a health investigator to provide next steps.
App users can also use tools to track symptoms and find testing locations and other resources.
“By utilizing this technology, we can quickly notify more people who have been exposed to COVID-19. This innovative solution will enhance our COVID-19 response and give residents another tool to stay calm, stay alert and stay safe all in the palm of their hands,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
As of 4 p.m., more than 16,000 people downloaded the app.
Patel said the tool is particularly useful in identifying exposure between strangers, who would likely never know they came into contact with the virus.
Wolf noted the importance of tracing exposure between strangers on public transportation, at a restaurant or at a store. Officials particularly encouraged use of the app at college and university campuses.
The app uses Exposure Notification System technology developed by Apple and Google. It only records proximity between phones, not locations, officials said.
Department of Health representatives will not see the names or personal information of people who received alerts, but will only see the number of notifications, officials said.
“We are very committed to and conscious of protecting the privacy and security of all Pennsylvanians,” Levine said. “COVID Alert PA will not track your location or collect any personal information from you—it is simply an exposure notification tool. The app uses Bluetooth technology to send a notification if someone has been in close contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.
“This is the same technology that your smartphone uses to connect to your wireless Bluetooth headphones, or your car,” Levine added. “The app will never ask you to turn on your location.”
The app can be downloaded for free through the Google Play store or the Apple app store.
