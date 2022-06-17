The number of fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend were down over 2021, state police reported.
In 2021, 844 crashes killed eight people and injured 183, while this year, 775 crashes resulted in three deaths and 191 injured between May 27-30.
Troop B, which includes stations in Waynesburg, Uniontown, Washington, Belle Vernon and Pittsburgh, reported 59 crashes with 29 injured.
Five of those crashes were related to alcohol, and there were no fatalities reported in the area.
State police in the troop reported 38 driving under the influence arrests, 588 citations for speeding, 10 for child safety seat violations, 127 for those not wearing seatbelts and 1,570 other citations.
Statewide, DUI arrests were down from last year, too, with 596 recorded in 2021 and 526 recorded this year.
