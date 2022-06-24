The state Department of Corrections is hosting job fairs at state correctional institutions in Fayette and Greene counties for a number of open positions.
The job fairs at SCI-Greene, 169 Progress Drive, Waynesburg, are scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The one at SCI-Fayette, 421 Labelle Road, Labelle, is on Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility, and are asked to bring two forms of identification.
Onsite interviews and conditional offers will be made the day of the event for correction officer trainees, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
To view open jobs, visit cor.pa.gov/careers.
