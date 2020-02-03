State Rep. Pam Snyder moves office

The Greene County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 50th District Waynesburg Office of State Rep. Pam Snyder.
The office was previously located in the County Office Building. The new Waynesburg District Office is located at 161 West High Street, Suite #2. It is situated directly behind the Edward Jones office on High Street.
The event featured remarks from several speakers, State Rep. Camera Bartolotta; the Greene County Commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman; Waynesburg Mayor Brian Tanner and Chamber of Commerce Sheila Stewart.
Snyder said she is excited to have a first-floor, accessible location for her constituents, and the new location will better enable her staff to provide services to local residents and businesses.
