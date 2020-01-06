State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced on Jan. 6 that she will seek reelection as state representative of the 50th Legislative District.
“We’ve made tremendous accomplishments over the last few years, but we still have more work to do,” Snyder said. “My family, friends, and constituents inspire and motivate me to continue serving the people of the 50th district.”
The 50th district encompasses all of Greene County and parts of Washington and Fayette counties. Snyder has been a champion for southwestern Pennsylvania in her years of public service and has recently risen in the ranks of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. During her current term, Snyder was elected by her colleagues as the Southwest Delegation Chairman and appointed as a Deputy Whip.
“I’m proud to bring a rational and clear-headed voice to conversations in Harrisburg,” Snyder said. “I’ve always put people before politics, and that enables me to help the people I represent. I’ll never stop fighting for southwestern Pennsylvania values.”
As the Democratic Chairman of the bi-partisan Coal Caucus, and as a member of the Oil and Gas Caucus, Snyder has been a tireless advocate for the energy industry and consumers.
“Working with coal and the tens of thousands of Americans who produce low-cost and reliable energy is economically prudent, environmentally doable and cost-effective,” Snyder said.
In 2017, Snyder worked with the Department of Environmental Protection to secure new mining permits for CONSOL Energy’s Baily Mine, protecting the jobs and livelihoods of over 600 workers.
Snyder is currently working on bi-partisan legislation, H.B. 2025, that would prevent Pennsylvania from joining the New England states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without a vote from the General Assembly. RGGI would tax carbon output and displace thousands of coal and gas workers in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania needs a wide variety of different energy sources to achieve affordable costs for customers and maintain grid reliability,” Snyder said. “Keeping those jobs and funds in the district is imperative for our economy and community.”
Snyder also serves on the Steel Caucus, Sportsman Caucus, 2nd Amendment Caucus, Firefighters and EMS Caucus, the Pro-Life caucus, and is the founding Chairman of the bi-partisan Broadband Caucus.
In recognition for her work to connect all Pennsylvanians to modern broadband service, Snyder was honored with a broadband champion award from KINBER, a nonprofit group that helps communities gain access to reliable, high-speed internet service.
“Working together with partners in agriculture, education, and other sectors throughout Pennsylvania – we can effectively close the gap that exists between our residents who have reliable internet access and those who do not,” Snyder said. “Efficient and affordable broadband is critical for our continued economic growth and development of rural Pennsylvania.”
Snyder was named the Pennsylvania Corrections Officers Association’s Legislator of the Year in 2017 for her legislation to ensure every corrections officer has access to pepper spray.
“Act 174 provides important protections for the corrections officers whose lives are put in continual jeopardy while on the job,” said Snyder. “Those on the front line deserve the best protections we can provide.”
Snyder said her top priorities will be to attract new family-sustaining jobs and protect
public education. In 2018, she secured $200,000 in state funding for the Greene County Career and Technology Center to purchase new equipment to better educate students, and to assist in creating adult education classes.
"It is my privilege to represent the residents of the 50th District," Snyder said. “I’m honored to be their voice because southwestern Pennsylvania needs a champion in energy, education, and workforce development.”
Snyder was elected to her first term in November 2012. Prior to the General Assembly, she served nine years as the chairman of the Greene County Board of Commissioners.
She was named the 2012 Outstanding County Commissioner of the Year by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Snyder previously worked as deputy district director for Congressman Frank Mascara.
A graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School, Snyder received an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree from Waynesburg University. She is also a 2008 graduate of the Leadership Training Institute at New York University’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. She and her family are active members of the Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club and St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Jefferson, where Snyder serves as a lector and Eucharistic minister.
Snyder and her husband, Jack, live on a small family farm in Jefferson. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.