Inflation is taking a bite out of everyone’s pocketbook, but one area where there won’t be a price increase in the months ahead is tuition at California University of Pennsylvania and 13 other state-owned universities.
That’s because the board of governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) recently approved a freeze on tuition for the fourth year in a row, a move that was described as “unprecedented.”
Cindy Shapira, chairwoman of the board of governors, said in a news release, “With all the other rising costs in our economy, working families should not have to worry about paying more for tuition at a public university.”
Officials at Cal U. did not have a comment on the tuition freeze, according to spokeswoman Wendy Mackall. The freeze sets undergraduate tuition at $7,716 for the academic year. There are about 90,000 students enrolled in PASSHE schools.
Before students breathe a full sigh of relief, however, there is the possibility that the board of governors could raise tuition if it doesn’t believe the universities have adequate funding. It is pushing hard for the Legislature to approve a package that would boost subsidies by an additional 15%, bringing the total to $550 million. It is also seeking $201 million in student aid and at least half of the $150 million in federal dollars the state has earmarked for the universities.
Chancellor David Greenstein said this week, “The state’s decision about our budget this year is existential for the state system. It will determine the future of higher education in the state.”
The 14 institutions in the PASSHE have been struggling for several years with declining enrollment and decreased funding from Harrisburg. As a result, Cal U. is merging with Edinboro and Clarion universities and will be known as Pennsylvania Western University as of July 1. In addition, Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg are joining together and will be known as Commonwealth University. It is believed that sharing faculty and administrative functions among the campuses will result in significant cost savings.
“Pennsylvania’s economy depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from the state-owned universities, and we are focused on providing a quality and affordable public education to students of all backgrounds,” Shapira said.
