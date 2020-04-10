The John Corbly Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of this year's DAR Good Citizens Award. These high school seniors were chosen by their schools for their dependability, community service, leadership and patriotism. They received a certificate, wallet card, pen and a gift card.
The following students received awards:
Christina Adams, of Carmichaels Area High School, daughter of Scott Adams and Kimberly Clark, is a member of the Academic League, Debate Team, Envirothon, National Honor Society, SADD, Student Council and editor of the student newspaper.
Shelby Lynn Burkett, Jefferson-Morgan MS/HS, daughter of Kim and Brian Burkett, is a member of SADD , Leo Club, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Envirothon, Student Council and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. She has lettered in track, cheer, rifle and band.
Amber Elise Finch, West Greene High School, daughter of Bonnie and Allen Shough, is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and is a peer mentor and science tutor. She has lettered in cheer and track and field. Amber was Miss Jacktown Fair and a Miss Pennsylvania State Fair Queen contestant.
Emilei Kai Grim, Mapletown High School, daughter of Brenda Bell, is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Peer Court, SADD, Envirothon, cheerleading and relay for life.
Brendan Paul Tretinik, Waynesburg Central High School, son of Shauna and Paul Tretinik, is a member of Aquaponics Club, Varsity Club, Drama Club, Spanish Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He has also lettered in football and was team captain.
