A West Virginia man was arrested for allegedly fleeing state police during a recent pursuit on Interstate 79 in Greene County.
Alante Martell Nelson, 27, of Morgantown was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Balint on Oct. 28 on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, along with several traffic violations.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. when state police in Waynesburg were dispatched to a police pursuit coming from West Virginia into Pennsylvania on I-79 northbound.
According to criminal complaint filed in Balint’s office, police joined the pursuit at mile marker 7 in Whiteley Township and saw the suspected vehicle with multiple police units attempting to pull the driver over.
Police said the driver, later identified as Nelson, would not yield despite the many police units pursuing it, and at a location near mile marker 8.5, the vehicle was brought to “an induced stop” by two pursuing police vehicles.
Nelson was then ordered out of his vehicle and placed into custody, along with two unidentified passengers; Nelson was reportedly driving with an invalid Michigan license, and did not provide vehicle registration or proof of insurance, the complaint states.
Following his arraignment, Nelson was placed in Greene County jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held before Balint on Nov. 3; updates regarding his hearing and case were not available by press time.
