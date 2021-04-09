A Waynesburg man awaits a preliminary hearing for various charges following allegations he strangled a woman during a domestic incident.
Andrew Lee Calvert, 28, has been charged with one felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following the April 4 incident that occurred at a residence on Huffman Street in Waynesburg.
The charges were filed by Waynesburg Borough police in the office of Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic incident report at around 11 p.m., and spoke with Calvert and the alleged victim, who were verbally aggressive toward each other. The woman said Calvert had choke her after she attempted to leave the residence with her baby, the complaint said.
The woman said Calvert pushed her up against the wall with his forearm against her neck, choking her, police said. She was able to get free, and then secured her child and walked to the door as police arrived, the complaint states.
Calvert told police the woman returned home late intoxicated and said he wanted to get the baby and himself out of the house, and when he attempted to leave the woman grabbed him and pulled him back up their staircase by his hoodie, the complaint states. He said the woman then blocked his exit until police arrived, the complaint states.
Police said they placed Calvert into custody after observing a fresh visible injury on the woman’s bicep and they transported him to the police station where charges were filed and then placed him in jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail.
Calvert’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Balint on April 15, according to court records.
