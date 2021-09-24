A Point Marion man is facing a trial in Greene County court following allegations he assaulted and attempted to flee from law enforcement officers who were trying to serve a warrant for his arrest in Dunkard Township earlier this month.
John Patrick Stafford, 28, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant for Stafford about 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at a residence on North Moreland Street in Bobtown.
Deputies identified Stafford approaching his parked vehicle outside the residence before he fled on foot, the complaint states.
Deputies used a taser on Stafford, who kicked at one of the deputies and struck him in the face two times “in a total disregard for (the deputy’s) safety,” the complaint states.
Deputies found Stafford to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Stafford was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $20,000 straight bail, which was later changed to 10%. During his preliminary hearing before Bates on Sept. 10, Stafford was ordered to stand trial on the charges.
Court records indicate that Stafford is scheduled to appear in Greene County court Oct. 18 for a formal arraignment.
