A Morgantown, W.Va., man charged with assaulting a police officer during an incident at a Greene County business last month was ordered to stand trial during his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Charles Franklin Bolyard, 31, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, public drunkenness and criminal mischief. The charges were filed by state police Sept. 18 before Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
According to the criminal complaint, police said the officer was assaulted during an altercation between a woman and Bolyard at about 11 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Econolodge motel in Waynesburg. The officer sustained injuries to his face and legs, the complaint states.
When the officer approached the couple in the motel lobby, they became verbally aggressive, the complaint states.
Bolyard refused to identify himself and appeared to be intoxicated, the complaint states.
After telling the officer he couldn’t breathe and needed to go outside for air, Bolyard fell to the ground, at which point the officer called for medical assistance, the complaint states.
Bolyard then returned to his feet if nothing was wrong and exited the lobby, before sitting on the ground against the building, the complaint states.
The officer said he canceled the request for medical assistance, at which point Bolyard yelled an expletive at the officer and put his finger in the officer’s face, the complaint states.
After he was arrested, the officer said Bolyard resisted, causing his spare magazine to be dislodged, the complaint states. The officer used his taser on Bolyard in an attempt to subdue him, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Bolyard was placed in Greene County jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bail. He was later released after posting bail.
During Bolyard’s preliminary hearing before Balint Tuesday, all of the charges were held for court.
