A Belle Vernon man has been charged with a felony count of ethnic intimidation and other counts after he allegedly threatened an African American man Aug. 20 at a Cumberland Township business.
John Kenneth Thorpe, 29, is also facing one count each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct following the incident at Brodak’s Beer Distributor. The charges were filed by Cumberland Township police before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
Police said Thorpe asked the man to read what was written on a book. He said the book said “KKK Big Time,” the criminal complaint states.
The victim said he told Thorpe he was offended by the book, the complaint said. Thorpe then told the man if he ever saw him on the premises again he would kill him, the complaint said.
Police said an employee at a hobby shop next to the beer distributor saw Thorpe write the offensive words on the book he was holding, the complaint states.
The witness said Thorpe, who was wearing women’s leggings, a black shirt and a blue bandana that he made into a point like a KKK hood, then walked over to the beer distributor, the complaint states.
Court records show Thorpe was arraigned Aug. 21 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Watson Aug 31. Updated information regarding his hearing was not made available by the Messenger’s press time.
