A Carmichaels man facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at patrons outside of a local bar and threatening to kill them was ordered to stand trial during his recent preliminary hearing.
Ryan R. Kerr, 37, is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Police said Kerr was “hustling people at pool” at Crucible Citizen Club along First Street in Crucible at 3:17 a.m. May 19. At some point, Austin Tyson asked him to stop, and the two started talking about the military, according to court paperwork.
Tyson told Cumberland Township Police Kerr said he was an U.S. Army Ranger and started telling him combat stories, prompting Tyson to say he didn’t believe him.
The two started arguing, and Kerr told Tyson to go out in the parking lot to settle the matter, police said.
Tyson and Craig Carpenter went out to the parking lot, where Kerr said he was going to put his beer in his truck. Kerr then allegedly retrieved a pistol from the truck, walked over to Tyson and pointed the pistol at his head, court records state.
Tyson told police he was looking at his shoes when he heard the pistol rack slide and turned around to see a gun pointed at his head. Tyson then told Kerr “what he wanted to hear,” police wrote, so he would put the gun down.
Kerr then unloaded the pistol, according to the complaint.
Tyson went back inside the club, and Carpenter and Devin Zvonkovich came out on the porch area to tell Kerr he needed to leave, according to the complaint.
Kerr allegedly went over to the two men, pointed the gun at them and told them to get Tyson back outside so he could kill all three of them, police said.
Kerr then left after Carpenter said he was going to call the police, court records state.
During Kerr’s preliminary hearing July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, all of the charges were held for court. He is scheduled to appear before Greene County Judge Lou Dayich for a formal arraignment at the county courthouse Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.