An Ohio man is facing charges of theft and writing numerous bad checks following allegations he wrote nearly two dozen checks valued at almost $385,000 to purchase livestock from a resident at the state livestock auction in Franklin Township during a six-month period last year, with all but one of the checks bouncing because of insufficient funds.
Tom Alan Agler Sr., 67, of Spencerville, Ohio, has been charged with one felony count of theft and 20 misdemeanor counts of writing bad checks, according to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
State police said they were notified Dec. 29 that between May 23 and Oct. 24 Agler wrote 21 checks to the alleged victim totaling $384,636.04 from his bank account to buy livestock, and when the checks were attempted to be deposited it was discovered that the checking account closed on Nov. 18 and therefore no money could be obtained.
On Jan. 7, police said they served a search warrant on Agler’s bank account, which showed that 20 out of the 21 checks were written while he did not have enough positive balance in his account in order for the checks to clear without overdrawing his account. Those 20 amount to Agler owing $367,099.94 to the victim, the complaint states.
Police said the victim told officers she was not able to retrieve any of the livestock that Agler obtained after she discovered that the account was closed. Authorities said Agler’s account had been closed by his bank because of multiple insufficient returned checks and overdrafts, the complaint states.
The charges were filed Jan. 14 and a warrant has been issued for Agler’s arrest. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled to be held before Bates on Jan. 21. As of press time, no further updates regarding the case were made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.